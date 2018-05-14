Sergeant and Deputy honored at Marshall County High School - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sergeant and Deputy honored at Marshall County High School

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Deputy Cory Curtner. (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Officer.) Deputy Cory Curtner. (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Officer.)
Sergeant Ray Chumbler. (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Department) Sergeant Ray Chumbler. (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Department)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two Marshall County officers were for their action during the Marshall County High School shooting on Jan. 23.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department, Deputy Cory Curtner and Sergeant Ray Chumbler were each awarded on Sunday, May 13 for their actions during the shooting.

The Kentucky House of Representatives issued these awards and honored the Officers. 

