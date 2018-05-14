Nominations needed for awards at 2nd Annual River Counties Ag Resources and Commerce Day

Nominations needed for awards at 2nd Annual River Counties Ag Re - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

The 2nd Annual River Counties Ag Resources and Commerce Day will be on July 19 in Bardwell, KY. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay) The 2nd Annual River Counties Ag Resources and Commerce Day will be on July 19 in Bardwell, KY. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The 2nd Annual River Counties Ag Resources and Commerce Day will be on July 19 in Bardwell, Kentucky.

The event will start with an appreciation breakfast.

Three awards will be presented: Farmer of the Year, Ag Business of the Year and a special Friend of Agriculture award. In addition, a new award, the Young Farmer of the Year, will also be given this year.

Anyone can make a nomination for any of the awards. Candidates for Farmer of the Year and Young Farmer must live in one of the four river counties of Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton or Hickman. The Ag Business of the Year must do business in the at least one of the four counties.

Only one winner will be chosen in each category.

The deadline for all nominations is July 1.

Nomination forms are available by calling 270-665-8400, ext. 2014 or by emailing Wave.ag.day@gmail.com.

You can also click the following links to make an online nomination:

The Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture will collect the nominations and convene a committee to choose winners.

