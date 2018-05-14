Missouri listed for a sixth year as the US leader in puppy mills

This puppy mill dog as a series of health problem as a result of being in a puppy mill. (Source: HSUS)

For six years the Humane Society of the United States has published a lost of 100 problem puppy mills and dog sellers. This has garnered widespread awareness about cruel conditions at puppy mills, which are large breeding operations.

This year's report is similar to last year's in some ways: Missouri continues to have the largest number of puppy mills six years in a row. Missouri is followed by Ohio, Iowa and Pennsylvania. Names of these puppy mills have been redacted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on its Animal Welfare Act records.

The Humane Society of the U.S. is suing the USDA over these redactions. The report is intended to depict the breadth of the problem and urge consumers and policymakers to do everything in their power to stop puppy mills.

Charlotte Craig volunteers at Southeast Missouri's Humane Society and she says until lawmakers change the laws on puppy mills, there is something that you can do.

"Don't buy a dog, don't do it, especially is Missouri if you want a shitzu or a Pekingese or a purebred lab," said Craig. "If you're willing to wait long enough, because of what we are talking about because Missouri is the worst having 23 there's always going to be a purebred dog somewhere."

HSUS researchers have also found that Missouri was a top state of complaints about breeders and brokers.

For information on how to get a puppy from a responsible breeder, see humanesociety.org/puppy.

For the full report, click here.

