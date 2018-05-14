More than $2 billion in unclaimed property in Illinois - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

More than $2 billion in unclaimed property in Illinois

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
More than $2 billion in unclaimed property is available in Illinois. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay) More than $2 billion in unclaimed property is available in Illinois. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

More than $2 billion in unclaimed property is available in Illinois.

According to the treasurer's office, residents should check the unclaimed property database every six months.

You can click here to check.

The state treasurer's office is the custodian of unclaimed property including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds and unpaid rebate cards. Items are surrendered after private entities were unsuccessful for three years in finding the owners.

Once surrendered, the treasurer's office uses direct mail, telephone calls, digital media, social media and public events to try to find the people.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly