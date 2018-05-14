More than $2 billion in unclaimed property in Illinois

More than $2 billion in unclaimed property is available in Illinois. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

More than $2 billion in unclaimed property is available in Illinois.

According to the treasurer's office, residents should check the unclaimed property database every six months.

You can click here to check.

The state treasurer's office is the custodian of unclaimed property including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds and unpaid rebate cards. Items are surrendered after private entities were unsuccessful for three years in finding the owners.

Once surrendered, the treasurer's office uses direct mail, telephone calls, digital media, social media and public events to try to find the people.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.