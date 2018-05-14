Mary-Ann Maloney changes role at KFVS

After 30 years at the anchor desk, Mary-Ann Maloney will be taking on a new role at KFVS. (Source: KFVS)

Long-time KFVS12 news anchor and reporter Mary-Ann Maloney will deliver her final newscast as the regular co-anchor for Heartland News at Ten this Wednesday, May 16.

To be clear, this is not a retirement announcement. Think of it more as a reassignment.

"I’ll still be a proud part of KFVS12 and you’ll see me on Heartland News from time to time telling stories and filling in at the anchor desk,” said Maloney. “But right now this is the right move for my family and me.”

News Director Roger Seay said that Mary-Ann has been a mentor for countless young journalists and will continue to train and advise new producers and reporters.

“It would be difficult to measure the impact Mary-Ann has had on KFVS12 and viewers in the Heartland throughout her 30 years,” said Seay. “We can’t thank her enough for what she’s done in her career, and we’re thrilled that she’ll continue to be part of Heartland News.”

Maloney completed her undergraduate degree at the University of South Dakota, and earned a Masters degree at Southern Illinois University. Her first broadcasting job was at WSIL-TV in Southern Illinois. She began at KFVS12 in 1988 and was promoted to co-anchor of Heartland News at Six and Ten a year later.

“In 8th grade, I heard a local TV sports reporter at our career day,” continued Maloney. “After that I always just knew this is what I wanted to do. I never had a back-up plan.”

In her journalism career, Maloney has won numerous industry awards including an Emmy award, National Association of Broadcasters’ Service to Children award, and multiple Missouri and Illinois Broadcasters’ awards.

Maloney reflected on many of the important stories she’s covered during her career including the flood of 1993, the presidential visits of Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, the 1990 earthquake prediction, and the recent eclipse. She also produced several legacy series including “Mary-Ann’s Heartland Kids,” and “Everybody In The Heartland Has A Story.”

“Everybody does have a story and I love finding out what it is and weaving that tale. I always liked anchoring the news but really getting out and talking to people and telling their stories is what I love,” said Maloney.

Mary-Ann has always been active in the community volunteering in her kids’ schools and working with the Humane Society. She was named a Zonta Club Woman of Achievement in 2004, and was named a Top 10 Young Missourian that same year. She received a Women's Impact Award from the Girl Scouts of Otahki Council, and won a Distinguished Service Award from the Jaycees. Through the years she has volunteered to narrate numerous Christmas concerts. She served as co-host for the MDA Telethon for many years. She also maintains a close daily friendship with her long-time co-anchor Mike Shain.

Maloney talked about what she’ll do in her free time with her reduced work load. “I’m looking forward to just being with my family in the evening, not worrying about my hair and makeup all the time. After 30 years of working nights, I’m looking forward to a normal evening schedule.”

Even though Mary-Ann will still play a role at KFVS12, she still gets sentimental about the transition.

“Thank you KFVS12 for the opportunity, and thank you to our viewers for welcoming me into their homes and for being so good to my family and me. Over the past 30 years I have met some of the greatest people, and the best of my friends have come from that station. It’s been a great run.”