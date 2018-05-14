Advance, MO man facing sexual misconduct, harassment charges after 911 calls

A Stoddard County, Missouri man is facing a number of charges after police were called to a home after a 911 call on Saturday, May 12. (Source: Raycom Media)

A Stoddard County, Missouri man is facing a number of charges after police were called to a home after a 911 call on Saturday, May 12.

According to a probable cause report, police were called to the home on Tropf Street after calls reported Steve William Conde, 52, was armed with a 9mm gun and an AR rifle.

Police also said it was reported he was to "kill any cop who came." Police were told the guns had been hidden and Conde was armed with knifes.

When officers got the home, Conde was on the carport and did not have any guns or knives on him.

Conde became belligerent to police and pulled down his pants and made crude remarks to the officers, according to the police chief.

There were broken items all over the carport and the strung among the home.

Conde reportedly stabbed up the walls of the home and there was broken glass in the rooms.

Conde was beating his head against the Bloomfield patrol car window after taken into custody, according to the chief.

Conde was taken to the Stoddard County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.

Police also took the man's cell phone and the knife he reportedly used.

Conde was charged with first-degree harassment and first-degree sexual misconduct. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, May 17 at 9 a.m.

