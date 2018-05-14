Scott Co., MO corrections officer facing drug distribution charges

A corrections officer at the Scott County, Missouri Jail is accused of allowing an inmate to return to the jail with drugs and contraband.

Aaron Lee Braswell was charged with delivery of possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correctional center except with written prescription.

His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, June 14 at 9 a.m.

On Sunday, March 13 around 8:30 p.m., Braswell, a corrections officer at the Scott County Sheriff's Office, contacted the security director regarding an inmate needing transportation to the emergency room.

According to the probable cause statement, the inmate was transported for bleeding in his eye.

Braswell took the inmate in a marked patrol vehicle to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

While in the bathroom at the hospital, the inmate was allegedly able to get a package from a trash can containing methamphetamine, marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids or K-2 and a cell phone.

According to court documents, Braswell contacted nursing staff and security several times asking for assistance in the bathroom due to the inmate "making a scene." The security director arrived around 2 a.m. to relieve Braswell and Braswell left to return to the jail.

Braswell allegedly called the security director to tell him the inmate may be hiding something and that he had asked medical staff to perform a scan to determine if he was hiding anything.

On March 14, around 3:50 a.m., the inmate reportedly refused further treatment in the emergency room and signed out against medical advice and was taken back to the Scott County Jail.

On the afternoon of March 16, the inmate allegedly told another corrections officer that he had put a cell phone in the mat in his old cell and there was a video on the phone of a gun inside the Scott County Jail.

Jail staff searched the area and found the phone but not a gun.

According to court documents, the inmate continually complained about pain. Because they believed he was hiding controlled substances, the jail staff prepared to take him to the hospital and prepared a search warrant for x-rays.

After he complained about not being able to defecate, the nursing staff at the jail gave the inmate a laxative at his request. Shortly after, the inmate allegedly produced contraband including 4.9 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be meth; along with 54.3 grams of a green, leafy and brown, leafy substance which was believed to be marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids or K-2.

The items were sent to the crime lab for analysis.

Through the monitoring of phone calls from the Scott County Jail, court documents state it was determined the contraband was delivered to the hospital by the inmate's wife.

When interviewed, the inmate's wife told detectives she was contacted by her husband and another inmate about picking up a package and delivering it to the hospital when he was transported there.

She allegedly told her husband the package had a strong smell and that he wouldn't be able to cover it up. Her husband, the inmate, allegedly replied that he wasn't worried about because "he had a CO on the hook."

The woman went on to tell detectives that her husband contacted her on what she knew to be the cell phone of a corrections officer while he was at the hospital.

According to court documents, text messages sent identified as from the inmate asked for pictures of his child and they were sent to Braswell's phone.

Braswell was interviewed on March 20 and court documents state he confirmed allowing the inmate to use his cell phone to contact his wife.

He also allegedly told authorities that when he was patting down the inmate, he felt something he knew to be contraband and didn't do anything about it.

Braswell allegedly said he was scared of the inmate.

