Section of Bessie Street in Cape Girardeau closed for street repairs

Crews are working on a section of Bessie Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday, May 14 repairing the street as part of the 2018 Asphalt Overlay Program.

The program consists of 12 streets that are going to be enhanced by stripping the existing road and overlaying asphalt on top.

As crews repair the street, they will also repair the sidewalk as well.

Some trees will be removed to accommodate the sidewalk repairs.

Project leaders talked with representatives with the Tree Board and it was agreed upon that specific trees are to be removed to meet ADA regulations for the sidewalks.

The project has closed Bessie Street for normal traffic while crews work on the project. The section of the street is on Bessie Street between Sunset Blvd. and Caruthers Ave.

