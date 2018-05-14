Convicted felon could face 10 years in prison on firearm possession charge

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Donald S. Boyce, announced Monday, May 14 that Aaron L. Butler was charged by indictment with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Boyce said the indictment says the offense happened on March 13 in Perry County.

On May 9, 2018, Butler appeared in federal court. Then on May 14, he was ordered to be held without bond pending a trial by jury.

That is currently scheduled for July 9, 2018.

If convicted of the firearm violation, Butler faces a term of imprisonment of up to 10 years.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

