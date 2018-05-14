Marion VA Healthcare System hosts VA2K Walk and Roll - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion VA Healthcare System hosts VA2K Walk and Roll

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

The Marion VA Healthcare System is hosting the 2018 VA2K Walk and Roll to support homeless Veterans and those at risk of homelessness.

The facility will host the fitness event on May 16, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

VA2K Walk and Roll encourages VA employees, Veterans and community members to step up their fitness level while they also support homeless Veterans by donating goods.

The VA2K event is free.

Goods accepted for donation include new household items like bath towels and wash cloths, brooms, new clothing as well as canned food.

"Workplace wellness activities contribute to a more productive and healthy workforce," said JoAnn Ginsberg, Director, Marion VA Healthcare System.

The event is open to individuals of all fitness levels and can be done over a lunch break.

For additional information, please contact Sieger Giroux, event coordinator, at 618-997-5311, extension 55104 or Maria Buehler, Voluntary Service Officer, at (618) 997-5311, extension 55793.

