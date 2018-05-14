Marion VA Healthcare System holds VA2K Walk and Roll

The Marion VA Healthcare System has scheduled the 2018 VA2K Walk and Roll.

The event was to support homeless Veterans and those at risk of homelessness.

VA2K Walk and Roll encourages VA employees, Veterans and community members to step up their fitness level while they also support homeless Veterans by donating goods.

The VA2K event is free.

Goods accepted for donation include new household items like bath towels and washcloths, brooms, new clothing as well as canned food.

"Workplace wellness activities contribute to a more productive and healthy workforce," said JoAnn Ginsberg, Director, Marion VA Healthcare System.

For additional information, please contact Sieger Giroux, event coordinator, at 618-997-5311, extension 55104 or Maria Buehler, Voluntary Service Officer, at (618) 997-5311, extension 55793.

