Marion VA Healthcare System cancels VA2K Walk and Roll

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

The Marion VA Healthcare System has canceled the 2018 VA2K Walk and Roll.

The event was to support homeless Veterans and those at risk of homelessness.

VA2K Walk and Roll encourages VA employees, Veterans and community members to step up their fitness level while they also support homeless Veterans by donating goods.

The VA2K event was free.

Goods accepted for donation include new household items like bath towels and washcloths, brooms, new clothing as well as canned food.

"Workplace wellness activities contribute to a more productive and healthy workforce," said JoAnn Ginsberg, Director, Marion VA Healthcare System.

For additional information, please contact Sieger Giroux, event coordinator, at 618-997-5311, extension 55104 or Maria Buehler, Voluntary Service Officer, at (618) 997-5311, extension 55793.

