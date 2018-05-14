Officers honored during National Police Week - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Officers honored during National Police Week

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

May 14 is the start of National Police Week. 

During this week, police officers who are currently serving and those who have lost their lives in the line of duty are recognized. 

The Cape Girardeau Police Department noted that the department has lost five officers. Their names are etched in the National Peace Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

