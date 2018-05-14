First Alert: Warm and muggy evening, isolated storms - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Warm and muggy evening, isolated storms

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
There severe weather threat is low but a few strong wind gusts are possible (Source: KFVS) There severe weather threat is low but a few strong wind gusts are possible (Source: KFVS)
We could BREAK more record highs today! (Source:KFVS) We could BREAK more record highs today! (Source:KFVS)
(KFVS) -

 Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says the hot and humid weather across our area continues Monday afternoon.

There is a developing line of thunderstorms across west central Missouri. There are some indications this line will move into the Heartland later this evening.

The line of storms will likely be weakening as it moves our way, however, if it is stronger than expected we could see a few gusty winds.

Right now, this line of storm is forecast to be moving into our western counties between 6-8 p.m. this evening and dying out as it moves towards the Mississippi River.

It will remain warm and muggy this evening. Lows by morning will be mainly in the upper 60s.
 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Tuesday will start off partly cloudy warm and muddy. We will likely see scattered thunderstorms develop during the afternoon hours.

Right now, the severe weather threat looks low. Highs will once again be in record territory, in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Better rain chances return through the rest of the workweek.  

Daily rain chances will drop high temperatures a little, but it still looks warm and muggy.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly