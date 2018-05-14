First Alert: Warm and muggy evening, isolated storms

There severe weather threat is low but a few strong wind gusts are possible (Source: KFVS)

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says the hot and humid weather across our area continues Monday afternoon.

There is a developing line of thunderstorms across west central Missouri. There are some indications this line will move into the Heartland later this evening.

The line of storms will likely be weakening as it moves our way, however, if it is stronger than expected we could see a few gusty winds.

Right now, this line of storm is forecast to be moving into our western counties between 6-8 p.m. this evening and dying out as it moves towards the Mississippi River.

It will remain warm and muggy this evening. Lows by morning will be mainly in the upper 60s.



Tuesday will start off partly cloudy warm and muddy. We will likely see scattered thunderstorms develop during the afternoon hours.

Right now, the severe weather threat looks low. Highs will once again be in record territory, in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Better rain chances return through the rest of the workweek.

Daily rain chances will drop high temperatures a little, but it still looks warm and muggy.

