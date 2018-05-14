What you need to know May 14

The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)

Good morning, it is Monday, May 14.

First Alert Forecast

We’ll probably break some more high-temperature records today. Laura Wibbenmeyer says today could be the hottest day of our mini heat wave.

Feels-like temps will hit the mid-90s. There is a slight chance our western counties could see a storm or two. Those storms might have lightning but are not expected to be severe.

Rain chances increase during the week. Those showers will give us some heat relief. Laura says the rain showers and storms are not expected to be severe. Highs could still reach the mid-80s.

Slightly cooler air will move in after next weekend. Highs will fall to the upper 80s.

Making headlines

A crash in Jackson, Missouri led to a power outage Sunday night.

Two people were injured following a shooting near Old Appleton in Perry County, Mo.

Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash in Wayne County, Illinois.

The Pope County Sheriff's Department asks residents to be on the lookout for a dark blue Dodge Caravan.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to an arson at 5 a.m. on Saturday, May 12.

Trending web stories

A Florida mother is outraged after learning there was a caged tiger at her son’s high school prom.

A book nearly five decades overdue has been returned to the San Francisco Public Library.

A Colorado woman says she submitted an idea for an Oreo cookie that the company used, but she didn't receive her prize.

