Crash leads to power outage in Jackson, MO and road closure

Jackson Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Main St. in Jackson, MO on May 13.

According to Jackson PD, a male driver hit a utility pole, breaking it, and damaged another pole, before hitting fencing at the U.S. Post Office and coming to rest on its side.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Currently, 15 customers are without power and crews are on the scene.

Main Street in Jackson, MO will be closed from Hope St. to Georgia St. for the next 8 hours while crews restore power.

