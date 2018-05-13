3 injured in two-vehicle crash in Stoddard County, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 injured in two-vehicle crash in Stoddard County, MO

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Three injured in crash on Route H. (Source: Raycom Media) Three injured in crash on Route H. (Source: Raycom Media)
STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route H in Stoddard County, MO on May 12 at 8:55 p.m.

According to MSHP, Michael Lucas, 37, of Rector, AR, was traveling northbound in the southbound lane when he hit a vehicle driven by Rosetta Dyle, 36, of Dexter, MO.

Lucas and Dyle both received serious injuries in the crash. Dyle's passenger, 57-year-old Ricky Green of Dudley, MO received moderate injures.

Lucas was airlifted to Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis, Tenn. Dyle was airlifted to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, MO and Green was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Region Medical Center.

