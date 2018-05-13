RLC 2018 Associate degree nursing students complete program - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

RLC 2018 Associate degree nursing students complete program

Written by Julie Bollinger, Production Assistant
Connect
The ADN Class of 2018. (source: Rend Lake College) The ADN Class of 2018. (source: Rend Lake College)
The ADN graduates who participated in the Bridge Program FRONT ROW FROM LEFT: Alisa Wagner (Pinckneyville), Alyssa Jarvis (Royalton), Rayla Griffith (McLeansboro), Nakia Thomas (O'Fallon), Kendra Phillips (Lenzburg), and Erin Porter (Red Bud); BACK ROW, The ADN graduates who participated in the Bridge Program FRONT ROW FROM LEFT: Alisa Wagner (Pinckneyville), Alyssa Jarvis (Royalton), Rayla Griffith (McLeansboro), Nakia Thomas (O'Fallon), Kendra Phillips (Lenzburg), and Erin Porter (Red Bud); BACK ROW,
INA, IL (KFVS) -

Fifty-four students have graduated from Rend Lake College's Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program this year.

They had a pinning ceremony on Thursday, May 10, and graduated on Saturday, May 12, both were at RLC's James "Hummer" Waugh Gymnasium in Ina, IL.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The program prepares the students for the state licensure examination.

Several ADN graduates participated in the Bridge Program this year.

The Bridge Program is a revitalized course that gives licensed practical nurses the chance to get back into the classroom to complete their ADN in one year.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly