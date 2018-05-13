RLC 2018 Associate degree nursing students complete program

The ADN graduates who participated in the Bridge Program FRONT ROW FROM LEFT: Alisa Wagner (Pinckneyville), Alyssa Jarvis (Royalton), Rayla Griffith (McLeansboro), Nakia Thomas (O'Fallon), Kendra Phillips (Lenzburg), and Erin Porter (Red Bud); BACK ROW,

Fifty-four students have graduated from Rend Lake College's Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program this year.

They had a pinning ceremony on Thursday, May 10, and graduated on Saturday, May 12, both were at RLC's James "Hummer" Waugh Gymnasium in Ina, IL.

The program prepares the students for the state licensure examination.

Several ADN graduates participated in the Bridge Program this year.

The Bridge Program is a revitalized course that gives licensed practical nurses the chance to get back into the classroom to complete their ADN in one year.

