Wainwright struggles as Cardinals fall to Padres

Cards fall to the Padres 5-3. (Source: KFVS)

The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a four-game series with the San Diego Padres.

Adam Wainwright lasted only 2 and 2/3 innings and gave up a career-high six walks.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Small ball accounted for most of the Padres five runs including two sac flys.

Harrison Badar had one of the better bats of the day going 2-4 with a triple and a home run.

The Cardinals would fall to the Padres 5-3.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.