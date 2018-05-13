Cerulean, KY woman arrested for arson in Trigg County, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cerulean, KY woman arrested for arson in Trigg County, KY

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Karen Brafman (Source: KSP) Karen Brafman (Source: KSP)
Cerulean, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to an arson at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 12 in Cerulean, Ky.

According to KSP, an arson investigation was conducted and they found that Karen Brafman, 32, of Cerulean, Ky., set fire to the home. People were in the home at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Brafman was taken to the Christian County Jail and charged with First-Degree Arson and six counts of First-Degree Wanton Endangerment.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly