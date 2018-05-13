Cerulean, KY woman arrested for arson in Trigg County, KY

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to an arson at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 12 in Cerulean, Ky.

According to KSP, an arson investigation was conducted and they found that Karen Brafman, 32, of Cerulean, Ky., set fire to the home. People were in the home at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt.

Brafman was taken to the Christian County Jail and charged with First-Degree Arson and six counts of First-Degree Wanton Endangerment.

