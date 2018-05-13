Missouri exports sex offenders to surrounding states - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri exports sex offenders to surrounding states

(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's tough treatment of sex offenders living outside of prison is sending hundreds of the offenders to neighboring states, where laws are not as stringent.

Missouri requires sex offenders to register for a lifetime, with no exceptions. Other states require registrations for a specific number of years, with a lifetime registration only for high risk sex offenders. Kansas is one of at least 20 states with no sex offender residency restrictions

The Columbia Missourian analyzed Missouri State Highway Patrol records of more than 2,500 offenders who moved out of the state in the past two years. Kansas, Illinois and Arkansas are the top destinations for sex offenders.

The Missouri House passed a bill that would establish a tiered system of years for sex offenders. The bill is before the Senate.

