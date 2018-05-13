Two 19-year-olds injured following shooting in Perry County, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two 19-year-olds injured following shooting in Perry County, MO

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two people were injured following a shooting near Old Appleton in Perry County, MO on Sunday, May 13.

According to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred at 12:43 a.m.

A 19-year-old victim suffered four gunshot wounds and was transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital and later flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Another victim, a 19-year-old female, was struck by a vehicle related to the incident and was treated at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

At 2:19 a.m., two suspects, 17 and 19 years old were taken into custody by the Perry County Sheriff's Office.

They were later released after thorough investigation of the incident.

There are no suspects at large at this time.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly