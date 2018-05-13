Two 19-year-olds injured following shooting in Perry County, MO

Two people were injured following a shooting near Old Appleton in Perry County, MO on Sunday, May 13.

According to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred at 12:43 a.m.

A 19-year-old victim suffered four gunshot wounds and was transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital and later flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Another victim, a 19-year-old female, was struck by a vehicle related to the incident and was treated at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

At 2:19 a.m., two suspects, 17 and 19 years old were taken into custody by the Perry County Sheriff's Office.

They were later released after thorough investigation of the incident.

There are no suspects at large at this time.

