Warrant issued for Sikeston man in liquor store shooting

Sikeston DPS is looking for Lonnie Bell for information in a shooting at a liquor store. (Source: Sikeston DPS)

Sikeston DPS officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, May 12.

Detectives have identified the person they believe fired a shot that injured one at the liquor store.

29-year-old Lonnie Bell has an active warrant for his arrest for assault 1st, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

His bond is set at $100,000 cash only.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sikeston DPS or local law enforcement.

The shooting happened at the West Side Liquor Store in Sikeston at 9:10 p.m.

Sikeston DPS Sergeant Jon Broom said a fight occurred between two people by the front door of the store.

Moments later, a shot was heard from an officer that was in the area.

Broom said the officer investigated the sound of the gunshot which then led to finding one man at Missouri Delta Hospital that was shot in the abdomen.

The man was then flown to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau for non-life threatening injuries.

While officers were investigating the incident, they stopped a vehicle and arrested a person for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers are investigating video from a camera that caught part of the fight as well.

