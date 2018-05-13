Warrant issued for Sikeston man in liquor store shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Warrant issued for Sikeston man in liquor store shooting

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Sikeston DPS is looking for Lonnie Bell for information in a shooting at a liquor store. (Source: Sikeston DPS) Sikeston DPS is looking for Lonnie Bell for information in a shooting at a liquor store. (Source: Sikeston DPS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Sikeston DPS officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, May 12.

Detectives have identified the person they believe fired a shot that injured one at the liquor store.

29-year-old Lonnie Bell has an active warrant for his arrest for assault 1st, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

 His bond is set at $100,000 cash only.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sikeston DPS or local law enforcement.

The shooting happened at the West Side Liquor Store in Sikeston at 9:10 p.m.

Sikeston DPS Sergeant Jon Broom said a fight occurred between two people by the front door of the store.

Moments later, a shot was heard from an officer that was in the area.

Broom said the officer investigated the sound of the gunshot which then led to finding one man at Missouri Delta Hospital that was shot in the abdomen.

The man was then flown to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau for non-life threatening injuries.

While officers were investigating the incident, they stopped a vehicle and arrested a person for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers are investigating video from a camera that caught part of the fight as well.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly