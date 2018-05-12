SEMO walks it off against Belmont

SEMO and Belmont meet in an OVC match up. (Source: OVC)

SEMO host Belmont in game two of a three-game series.

The Bruins strike first with three runs in the second inning with a three-run home run by Hunter Holland.

The Redhawks answers back with four runs in the third including a two-run home run by Wade Stauss.

The Redhawks and Bruins would change leads in the 5th, 6th and 7th innings leaving things tied at 8-8.

An error would lead to a walk-off win for the Redhawks in the ninth.

