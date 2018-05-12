2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Two injured in two-vehicle crash. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office) Two injured in two-vehicle crash. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on US 60 on May 12.

According to McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Anita Edwards, 69, of Paducah, Ky., was turning off of US 60 on to a parking lot when she drove into the path of 22-year-old Kennedy Dorsey of Paducah, Ky., who was traveling westbound on US 60.

Edwards vehicle came to a rest in the middle of US 60 and Dorsey's vehicle left the road and went through fencing and finally hitting an unoccupied parked vehicle.

Edwards and Miss Dorsey were both transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

