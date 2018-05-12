Stolen trail camera leads to arrest of thief - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Stolen trail camera leads to arrest of thief

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Trail camera leads to arrest of burglar.
BOAZ, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County Sheriff's Department responded to a burglary in the Boaz, Ky. area on May 12 at 6:35 a.m.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Department, the resident was receiving pictures from a trail that he had outside.

The suspect then took the trail camera. The camera continued to take photos of the suspect, the getaway car and a woman and sent them to the homeowner.

Deputies used the photos to identify 29-year-old Michael Hammock and 32-year-old Jessie Courtney of Boaz, Ky.

The camera was located in plain sight on the suspect's porch, as well as other stolen items.

Deputies obtained and executed a search warrant. Hammock was charged with First-Degree Burglary, receiving stolen property under $10,000, tampering with psychical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Courtney was with receiving stolen property under $10,000, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

