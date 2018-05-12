1 dead in fatal crash in Wayne County, IL

1 person has been killed in the crash (Source: Raycom Media)

Illinois State Police a deadly crash in Wayne County, Ill.

According to ISP, Steven Vanarkel, 35, Holt, Mo., was driving northbound on Enterprise Road in a semi-truck when he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a truck driven by Brian Cotton, 32, of Fairfield, Ill. at Illinois Route 161.

Cotton was pronounced dead at the scene and Cotton's passenger, Emery Stutzman, 31, of Cisne, Ill. was airlifted to a regional hospital.

Vanarkel was cited for Disobeying a stop sign.

