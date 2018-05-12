13-year-old vendor helps cancer patients, 10,000 attend Mayfest in Perryville, MO

The 33rd annual Mayfest was held in Perryville on Friday and Saturday.

Roughly 10,000 people came out to the event which featured many vendors, rides, music, bed rides and much more.

The event closed down the downtown area and the streets were packed.

Part of the event featured two artists that were also a big hit.

Disney Animator Philo Barnhart and comic book artist Charles Moisant were on hand presented by Hero's For Kids and the Republic Monitor.

"It's pretty amazing because most of what we do is conventions and we're like out in the real world now," Barnhart chuckled. "You found out rather quickly how your films have touched people."

Barnhart is best known for his work on Secret of the Nihm, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and more.

On the other side of the courthouse was a vendor we spoke that sells a unique item.

Samantha Yamnitz, 13, sells slime that she has made herself. Her booth was called Poppedslimes.

"My friend in Girl Scouts, she had this slime and I was really interested in it," Yamnitz said. "So I just decided to make my own. It all started with my mom having yard sales and I would sell them in little small containers.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

"This is Yamnitz's first major event that she has sold her product at. After she sold the slime wherever she could.

"I thought I did pretty good," Yamnitz stated. "So I just started slowly to get in things like 4-H. I sold slime at the 4-H banquet and I'm just here now I guess."

She didn't think it would sell as good as it did and she ended up figuring out that she found something that she was good at early in life.

"I just can't believe it," Yamnitz added. "Slime is a hit! When I started doing this at 11, well 12 and 11, I didn't think that it would actually go anywhere because most people didn't know about it."

One area she is proud of is that her products help relieve stress with cancer patients.

She stumbled on a sale with someone that purchased them for Noble Circle in Ohio. Yamnitz enjoys being able to sell the slime to them and help them out on a regular basis.

The Noble Circle Project in Dayton, OH, is a community of women, age 18 and over, who have been diagnosed with cancer at some time during their lives. The program helps support women with cancer to regain a sense of empowerment.

"They're cancer survivors," Yamnitz explained. "So it's going to be a stress relieving thing for them as well. So I think adults like it too."

The slime that she makes also has different smells that she feels might help them remember a happier time.

"I definitely think it's beneficial," Yamnitz added. "Especially if they are older and they don't have family members now that they've lost them. It's something that maybe reminds them by the smells of it. Like the sweetness, the cookie smells and all that."

Yamnitz said she loves selling her slime and will continue to sell them at various events in the future.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.