Rend lake college students received outdoor education at camp ondessonk

Written by Jake Day, Content Specialist
RLC Physical Science Class at Phantoms Canyon. (Source: Rend Lake College) RLC Physical Science Class at Phantoms Canyon. (Source: Rend Lake College)
Greg Hollmann, Associate Professor of Physical Sciences at Rend Lake College decided it was just too nice outside to keep his students sealed in the classroom.

Hollmann took his Physical Sciences Classes out to explore Camp Ondessonk in the Shawnee National Forest recently to put their knowledge to the test.

 From the incredible heights, sandstone bluffs, canyons, and prehistoric Native American sites, Camp Ondessonk has so much to teach students they won't find in their textbooks.

Throughout the day, the crew studied rock types, along with the geologic history of the area that led to the present features of the Shawnee Hills. Students from the Physical Geology class presented on different topics connecting their studies and what we were seeing on the day of the trip.

If you would like to make a visit or register for summer camp at Camp Ondessonk you can contact them at 877-659-2267 or click here.

