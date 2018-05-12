Sheriff's dept. looking for van in Pope County

The Pope County Sheriff's Department asks residents to be on the lookout for a dark blue Dodge Caravan.

According to the sheriff's department, the dark blue Dodge Caravan has one man and another female in the vehicle with a dog cage in the back with slide doors possibly open.

The vehicle was last seen around the Homberg/Old Golconda road area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Pope County Sheriff's Department at 618-683-4321

