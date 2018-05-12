Cooter, MO man arrested after scuffle with Steele police chief - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cooter, MO man arrested after scuffle with Steele police chief

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connor Denton was arrested for attempted burglary and resisting arrest. (Source: Vinelink) Connor Denton was arrested for attempted burglary and resisting arrest. (Source: Vinelink)
STEELE, MO (KFVS) -

A 19-year-old was arrested for attempted burglary and resisting arrest on Friday, May 12.

Steele Chief of Police Billy Joe Stanfield responded to a burglary in progress call at Cobblestone apartments.

Chief Stanfield made contact with a man who tried to run.

 He then grabbed ahold of the man who continued resisting arrest and after a brief scuffle, he was handcuffed and put under arrest.

19-year-old Connor Denton of Cooter, MO, was charged with attempted burglary 2nd degree and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony with bond set at $50,000.

Chief Stanfield received suffered minor injuries and was treated.

Officer Eric Reno arrived on scene to assist Chief Stanfield and transported Denton to the Pemiscot County Jail.

