Cooter, MO man arrested after scuffle with Steele police chief

A 19-year-old was arrested for attempted burglary and resisting arrest on Friday, May 12.

Steele Chief of Police Billy Joe Stanfield responded to a burglary in progress call at Cobblestone apartments.

Chief Stanfield made contact with a man who tried to run.

He then grabbed ahold of the man who continued resisting arrest and after a brief scuffle, he was handcuffed and put under arrest.

19-year-old Connor Denton of Cooter, MO, was charged with attempted burglary 2nd degree and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony with bond set at $50,000.

Chief Stanfield received suffered minor injuries and was treated.

Officer Eric Reno arrived on scene to assist Chief Stanfield and transported Denton to the Pemiscot County Jail.

