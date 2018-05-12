Minnesota man crashes vehicle in Carbondale, arrested for DUI - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Minnesota man crashes vehicle in Carbondale, arrested for DUI

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Carbondale Police arrested a man for a DUI following a crash on Friday, May 12.

Police responded to the intersection of Cedarview and Walnut for a rollover traffic crash at 10:56 p.m.

Officers learned the vehicle had left the roadway, struck a utility pole and came to a stop on the vehicle's top.

Electricity was out for a small portion of town due to the damaged pole.

Traffic also had to be detoured around the crash site for approximately 4 hours.

According to police, witnesses reported the driver had fled the scene.

Police located the driver, 30-year-old Timothy W. Knudson of Monticello, Minnesota in the immediate area.

Knudson was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Resisting a Police Officer.

He suffered some minor injuries but has already been released from the hospital.

