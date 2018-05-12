2.3 earthquake centered near New Madrid, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2.3 earthquake centered near New Madrid, MO

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
The 2.3 quake was centered around New Madrid, Missouri. (Source: USGS) The 2.3 quake was centered around New Madrid, Missouri. (Source: USGS)
NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) -

A quake centered in New Madrid hit have been felt by some people on Saturday, May 12.

The rattle hit southeast Missouri around 5:37 a.m. this morning.

It had a depth of 5 kilometers.

Powered by Frankly