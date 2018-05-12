2.3 earthquake centered near New Madrid, MO

The 2.3 quake was centered around New Madrid, Missouri. (Source: USGS)

A quake centered in New Madrid hit have been felt by some people on Saturday, May 12.

The rattle hit southeast Missouri around 5:37 a.m. this morning.

It had a depth of 5 kilometers.

