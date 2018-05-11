Former Noranda employee earns bachelors degree from SEMO

Many graduates finish their education in four or maybe five years while others took a little bit longer. Some work for awhile and then go back to get more education or finish up their degree. That's exactly what Ron Broyles did after working more years than most of his classmates have been living.

"I'm glad it's over with," said Broyles. "I would rather be working than going to school, it's not easy for someone my age to go back to school."

Broyles is a non-traditional student. Working for more than 28 years then finishing up his degree after his employer, the old Noranda plant shut down.

"I took on this college, and told myself over and over again, 'going to school is my job, going to school is my job," he said. "I spend as much time doing homework and lab reports and stuff like that than I actually did in the classrooms if not more."

Now Broyles will get a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in engineering technology, electrical and controls option.

