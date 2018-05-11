SEMO baseball gets the win over Belmont in extra innings

SEMO plays Belmont again Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. (Source: OVC)

SEMO baseball played against Belmont Friday evening, May 11 at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.

The game went into extra innings. SEMO won out in 10 innings by a score of 9-8.

EXTRA BASEBALL!!! We go to the top of the 10th with the game tied at 8. — SEMO Baseball ?? (@SEMObaseball) May 12, 2018

SEMO plays Belmont again Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

