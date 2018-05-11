SEMO baseball gets the win over Belmont in extra innings - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO baseball gets the win over Belmont in extra innings

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
SEMO plays Belmont again Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. (Source: OVC) SEMO plays Belmont again Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. (Source: OVC)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

SEMO baseball played against Belmont Friday evening, May 11 at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.

The game went into extra innings. SEMO won out in 10 innings by a score of 9-8. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

SEMO plays Belmont again Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly