Teams to race against the clock pushing a hospital bed in Perryville

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Bed Races in Perryville.
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Each town has an annual tradition, something that separates their festival from the rest. In Perryville, it might be the bed races.

The competition is one of the many attractions at Mayfest, a community event held each year around Mother’s Day.

CLICK HERE to take a closer look before teams go head-to-head at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 12. 

