Greitens says education nominees withdrawn for confirmation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has sent the Senate a letter saying his five appointees to the State Board of Education have withdrawn from consideration.

Some senators had blocked their confirmation because of frustration that they had voted to fire education commissioner Margie Vandeven last year. That vote came shortly after Greitens had appointed some of the members and while the Legislature was not in session.

By withdrawing their nominations, Greitens could potentially appoint them again later to the position.

But Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard said he's not sure the governor can simply withdraw the nominations without some action by the Senate to accept that.

If the nominees aren't withdrawn or confirmed before the legislative session ends May 18, they would be permanently barred from serving on the board.

