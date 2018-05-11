Two vehicle crash in McCracken Co. sends two to hospital

A two vehicle collision sent two to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

A two-vehicle crash in McCracken sent two people to the hospital on Friday, May 11.

At 3:18 p.m., deputies responded to the portion of Clarks River Road in front of Harned's BBQ.

65-year-old Evelyn Wallace was driving a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Wallace was exiting the parking lot of Harned’s BBQ and attempting to cross both lanes of Clarks River Road to enter the turnaround.

Wallace traveled into the right inside lane and then switched to the left outside lane where she traveled into the path of another vehicle.

The vehicle was a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jordan Cates, 25 of Scottsville, KY.

Cates was eastbound in the outside left lane when Wallace traveled into his lane.

Cates was unable to avoid colliding with Wallace. Cates struck Wallace in the rear of her vehicle.

Wallace was traveling with a family member, Bessie Wallace, 83 of Paducah, KY. Bessie Wallace was riding in the front passenger seat of the Mercury.

Both Wallace patients were transported to Lourdes ER via Mercy EMS.

Reidland Fire Department along with BA’s Towing assisted at the scene.

Traffic was slowed to one lane on both the eastbound and westbound lanes for approximately 30-45 minutes.

