Munchkin bath toy recalled due to choking hazard

Munchkin has recalled the Waterpede children's bath toy.

The bath toy can break apart exposing small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The toys are sold at Babies R Us, Target, and other stores nationwide and online at munchkin.com from September 2015 through January 2018 for between $5 and $7.

Consumers should immediately take the bath toy away from young children and contact Munchkin for a free replacement bath toy of comparable value.

The one-piece multi-colored Centipede shaped toy allows water to be scooped from the top, and flows through the chambers of the bottom. The bath toy is 100% plastic and is for children six months and up.

For more information, call Munchkin toll-free at 877-242-3134 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.munchkin.com , click on Help at the bottom of the page and then Recalls for more information.

