Pence raises money for Hawley in Indianapolis

ST. LOUIS (KFVS/AP) - Vice President Mike Pence helped raise money for Missouri Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley and other GOP Senate candidates in Indianapolis.

The announcement that Pence would attend the fundraiser on May 18 came after the vice president canceled a fundraiser for Hawley in Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Pence's office cited a scheduling conflict for canceling the May 9 event in Missouri. Democrats contended that Pence, who had campaigned for Gov. Eric Greitens in 2016, didn't want to be in Missouri as Greitens faced trial for invasion of privacy and discussions in the legislature about possible impeachment.

The fundraiser in Indianapolis also benefitted GOP Senate candidate Mike Braun of Indiana and the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Ohio Republican challenger Jim Renacci was also involved.

