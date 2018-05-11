Man wanted in Paducah battery theft - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man wanted in Paducah battery theft

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Police are looking to identify his man who stole a battery. (Source: Paducah Police Department) Police are looking to identify his man who stole a battery. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Paducah police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole a battery from a truck at Beltline Electric.

According to an employee of the business, the theft happened on Saturday, May 5 but it was not reported until May 10.

Surveillance video shows the man walk up to several trucks and open the doors.

The man then opened the hood of one of the trucks and removed the battery, valued at about $150.

He placed the battery in a satchel and walked away.
The man was also seen wearing a black shirt and gray or green shorts.

Anyone with any information about the man's identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-44-8550.

    •   
