Missing soldier found after search on Kentucky Lake

Marshall County Rescue has been called in to assist first responders in Lyon County, Kentucky to search for a missing person on Kentucky Lake. (Source: Raycom Media)

An official with the Lyon County, Kentucky Judge-Executive Office confirmed that a missing soldier has been found as of Monday, May 14.

Commissioner Wade White confirmed that Private First Class JuWan Richardson's body was found between 8 and 8:15 a.m. by divers working with a search crew.

White said he was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell and was originally from Alabama.

His family has been notified, according to White.

The Lyon County Deputy Coroner Chris Dunn said an autopsy is scheduled for later on Monday.

Richardson went missing after tubing on Kentucky Lake on Friday, May 11.

The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency said search teams from several counties used numerous boats with top of the line sonar, dragging, and divers tethered together working grid patterns but did not find him on Sunday, May 13.

The search area was north of the Rock Quarry.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley received a report at 4:50 p.m. of a missing man wearing black swimming trunks who was last seen tubing at mile marker 30 on the Tennessee River.

A male teen was being pulled on a pontoon on a tube when the tube popped. Lyon County EMA Director Dale Hawkes said the missing person was a soldier. He was trying to swim to the bank when he went under according to witnesses, said Curtner.

The search was conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard, Marshall County Rescue, Lyon County Rescue, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and McCracken County Rescue.

