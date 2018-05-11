Trail of Tears State Park to host public meeting

Trail of Tears State Park will host a public meeting on Saturday, May 19.

The public is invited to share comments about the park and its operations. Park staff will be on hand to provide information and to answer questions.

The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. at the park's visitor center.

Trail of Tears State Park is located at 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson. For more information about the open house or about other events at the park, call 573-290-5268.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

