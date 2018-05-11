2 hospitalized after high-speed DUI motorcycle crash in Franklin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 hospitalized after high-speed DUI motorcycle crash in Franklin Co., IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Two people received major injuries after a high-speed motorcycle crash in Franklin County, Illinois.

It happened on May 10, just before 7:45 p.m. on South Rend City Road north of Rend Lake Dam Road, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and the bike left the road and threw the drivers off.

Dylan Morris, 24, of Thompsonville received major injuries and had to be flown by medical helicopter to a regional hospital for treatment.

The passenger, Lyla Wyant, 21, of Thompsonville was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with major injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Investigators said he is expected to be charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. 

The driver and passenger were not wearing a helmet.

