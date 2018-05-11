Sesser, IL man accused of stealing scrap metal

Michael D. Swickard, 24, of Sesser, is facing charges of robbery, aggravated battery and two counts of theft (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a Sesser, Illinois man is accused of stealing scrap metal from a man's property near Benton.

Michael D. Swickard, 24, of Sesser, is facing charges of robbery, aggravated battery and two counts of theft.

The 66-year-old property owner tried to detain Swickard on May 10 before he was assaulted. Swickard then left with the property owner's cell phone.

Swickard is being held without bond in the county jail pending review by the state's attorney's office. Bond will be set when he appears in court.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.