Paducah PD to honor fallen officers

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Paducah Police is honoring its fallen officers. (Source: KFVS) Paducah Police is honoring its fallen officers. (Source: KFVS)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The Paducah Police Department will host a ceremony in honor of its fallen officers on Wednesday, May 16.

They will also place American flags on the graves of four Paducah officers who died in the line of duty since the department was established.

The department will also dedicate footstones and place them at the gravesites.

The ceremonies will begin at 1 p.m. at Mount Kenton Cemetery.

    •   
