Southeast students to pay 1 percent more in Fall 2018

Southeast Missouri State University students will pay one percent more in tuition beginning with the Fall 2018 semester.

The slight increase was approved by the Board of Regents at a meeting on May 11.

“We have worked very hard to keep tuition increases at a minimum, and we remain steadfast in our mission to offer access to quality academic programs and services at a reasonable cost," Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University, said. "Despite our funding challenges, Southeast is committed to keeping costs affordable for students and serving them well.”

The Regents approved a 2.1 percent increase and then waived all but one percent of that increase charged to students. This is part of an agreement with state legislators that would reduce higher education funding cuts proposed by Gov. Eric Greitens, according to the university.

Under the new fee schedule, per credit hour rates beginning fall 2018 are as follows:

Missouri resident undergraduate: $247.25

Non-resident undergraduate: $438.50

Online only-undergraduate: $284

Resident graduate students: $315.50

Non-resident graduate students: $555

Online only-graduate: $347.25

Tuition and general fees for lower division courses at the regional campuses will increase $5 per credit hour, bringing that rate to $175 per credit hour.

Included in the new tuition and fee schedule is a Student Government recommended three-year phased general fee increase of $7.40 per credit hour. The portion charged beginning in fall 2018 will be $5.40 per credit hour. This includes reallocations to better support information technology and student wellness.

This change, along with the one percent tuition increase, will amount to a total tuition and fee increase of $7.75 per credit hour for resident undergraduate students in fall 2018.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The Board also approved special course fees to take effect with the fall 2018 semester. They also eliminated some previously approved special course fees and discontinued an electronic course fee for eight courses.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.