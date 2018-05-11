WATCH: Man rescues cat from tall tree in Oak Ridge, MO

Katy the cat was stuck in a tree for several days until a family friend help get her down. (Source: Kristen Morrison)

A cat was stuck in a very tall tree for several days before a man came to her rescue.

Kristen Morrison says her cat, Katy, went missing on Sunday. On Tuesday, she said they could hear her but couldn't see her. They finally found Katy in a tree by a creek on Thursday morning.

She said she and some friends tried most of Thursday to get Katy to come down. They tried using food and a ladder but she was too high up and the ground was really rocky.

"We only have volunteer firefighters, so I didn't want to call them, plus their trucks wouldn't be able to get to her," Kristen said.

That's when she remembered a family friend, Jimmy Sievers, has been a tree climber for several years.

The kitty superhero climbed about 75 feet, according to Kristen, and rescued Katy.

She said the cat is purrrrfectly fine now.

