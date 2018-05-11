Southeast Regents approve M.S. in Cybersecurity, B.A. in Writing, academic program deletions

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents approved a new Master of Science in cybersecurity with a focus on security of critical societal and business infrastructure on Friday, May 11.

The 30-credit hour graduate program is expected to begin in fall 2018, pending approval by the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

Dr. Karl Kunkel, Southeast provost, said a significant demand exists among local and regional high-tech companies for students with an advanced degree in cybersecurity.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

He said the U.S. Department of Labor expects a 22 percent growth in job demand over the next decade in this area as security against hackers and disruption is a continual, ongoing and growing concern. Business and agency leaders regularly express the need for highly trained employees in cyber protection, he said.

The most impactful cyber threat in this region would be towards critical infrastructure, Kunkel said.

Currently, only two Missouri public universities in Missouri offer a master’s degree in cybersecurity, but neither has the specific focus on security of critical societal and business infrastructure.

“The focus on water, power, communications, military, healthcare and transportation will make our graduates unique,” Kunkel said.

The program also will be offered as an accelerated program for high achieving undergraduates.

In addition, the Board approved a Bachelor of Arts with a major in writing and options in creative writing and professional writing.

The program is designed to meet the demand for individuals with specifically developed skills in creative or technical writing by businesses, industries and agencies.

The Regents also deleted the writing option in the Bachelor of Arts in English.

The Regents also deleted the following academic programs due to low completion rates:

Bachelor of Science in Education: French Language and Literature (Secondary Education-French)

Bachelor of Science in Education Technology and Engineering Education

Master of Natural Science: Science Teacher Education

Two-year Certificate: Healthcare Facilities Operations

Two-year Certificate: Teaching English as a Second or Foreign Language

Two-year Certification: Teaching Assistant/Substitute Teacher (Middle and Secondary Education)

Graduate Certificate: Facilities Management

Graduation Certificate: Family Nurse Practitioner

Graduate Certificate: Heritage Education

Graduate Certificate: Historic Preservation

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.