Perry Co. Memorial Hospital named a breastfeeding friendly worksite

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Perry County Memorial Hospital has joined a growing number of state businesses by becoming a Missouri Breastfeeding Friendly Worksite.  

“Lactation support programs are a growing trend in businesses today as a means of improving family services to employees,” said Beverly Koenig, BSN, Obstetrics Nurse Manager. “We want our employees who are new mothers to know that we support their decision to continue breastfeeding,” said Koenig. “We are extremely pleased to be designated as a Missouri Breastfeeding Friendly Worksite.”

The hospital cites that employers who provide these supports see a positive impact on their business’s bottom line.

The program was created by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) in 2013.

 For more information on the Missouri Breastfeeding Friendly Worksites Program, visit the program’s website or contact the State Breastfeeding Coordinator at 573-526-4792.

